Bernie Sanders vows to dish truth on UFOs if elected

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has promised to let Americans in on state secrets surrounding UFOs if elected to the White House — in part because his wife would force him to.

The offbeat campaign pledge came during an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday.

“If you got into the office and you found out something about aliens, if you found out something about UFOs, would you let us know?” the US comedian asked the Vermont senator during a lighthearted exchange.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Well I tell you, my wife would demand I let you know,” replied Sanders.

Denying that Jane O’Meara Sanders was a “UFO nut,” he elaborated: “She goes, Bernie, ‘What is going on do you know? Do you have any access?’”

“You don’t have any access? You’ll let us know though?” Rogan pressed.

Sanders replied: “Alright, we’ll announce it on the show. How’s that?”

Interest in UFOs has surged in the United States since the Pentagon in 2017 acknowledged funding a secret multi-million dollar program to investigate sightings and released video from a fighter jet that encountered a so-far unexplained object.

The shadowy program ended in 2012, according to the US Defense Department, but The New York Times reported at the time that it is still up and running — with officials continuing to study incidents brought to their attention by US military service members while performing their regular duties at the Pentagon. The program yielded documents describing sightings of unidentified flying aircraft that apparently moved very fast with no visible sign of propulsion or hovered with no apparent means of lift, the Times said.

US President Donald Trump last month expressed skepticism about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

“Well, I don’t want to really get into it too much. But personally, I tend to doubt it,” the US president said when asked about his intelligence briefings on the mysterious sightings. “I’m not a believer, but you know, I guess anything is possible.”

Also last month, the US Air Force warned people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people “storm Area 51,” the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert. A prank event on Facebook that has attracted more than 1 million interested people suggests that a mass of people attempt to run into the mysterious site at 3 a.m. on September 20.

The site is part of the vast Nevada Test and Training Range and has become the center of UFO conspiracy theories. Secrecy surrounding the site has fueled conspiracy theories among UFO enthusiasts and sprouted a small, alien-themed tourist industry in surrounding desert communities, including alien-themed cafes, an alien-themed motel and an alien-themed brothel.