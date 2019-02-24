Car drives on NY sidewalk, nearly hits kids from religious Jewish school
NYPD trying to locate driver who endangered kids entering Yeshiva Medrash Chaim, with lawmaker Dov Hikind saying incident could have ended in murder
VIDEO: A CAR JUMPED A CURB IN BORO PARK, NEARLY RUNNING OVER SCHOOL CHILDREN:— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 20, 2019
I'm calling on @NYPD66Pct to look into the matter and arrest the man responsible for the reckless endangerment of children's welfare. All that because he couldn't wait an extra few minutes... pic.twitter.com/pWpgwaeagz
NEW YORK — New York City police are searching for a motorist who drove around a stopped school bus onto a Brooklyn sidewalk, nearly mowing down schoolchildren.
A security camera captured the startled children as they scattered outside a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood.
On Saturday, authorities looked for the driver using the car’s license plate, taken from the video as the children came off the bus Thursday morning. The children are seen heading for the Yeshiva Medrash Chaim.
A police spokeswoman says the suspect is wanted for reckless endangerment.
Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who represented Borough Park, says that passing the school bus could have resulted in the driver committing murder.
