Cars spray-painted with swastikas and hate messages northeast of London
‘Jews Out!’ says one message scrawled in Canvey Island, where many Orthodox Jews live
Cars and garages in Britain have been spray-painted with red swastikas, alongside anti-Semitic and racist messages.
The messages were discovered on Sunday morning in Ferrymead, Canvey Island, in Essex, England, located northeast of London, according to local media.
In addition to swastikas, some messages read “Jews Out!” and an expletive.
In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.
Cars and homes in Canvey Island daubed with swastikas and “Jews out!” graffitihttps://t.co/mLRNBmpFy2
— Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) November 10, 2019
Sunday was observed in the United Kingdom as Remembrance Sunday, which is a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments