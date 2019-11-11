Cars spray-painted with swastikas and hate messages northeast of London

Cars and garages in Britain have been spray-painted with red swastikas, alongside anti-Semitic and racist messages.

The messages were discovered on Sunday morning in Ferrymead, Canvey Island, in Essex, England, located northeast of London, according to local media.

In addition to swastikas, some messages read “Jews Out!” and an expletive.

In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.

Cars and homes in Canvey Island daubed with swastikas and “Jews out!” graffitihttps://t.co/mLRNBmpFy2 — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) November 10, 2019

Sunday was observed in the United Kingdom as Remembrance Sunday, which is a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.