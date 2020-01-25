Clashes in East Jerusalem as police search for missing 8-year-old boy

Israeli police were carrying out searches Friday evening for an 8-year-old boy who went missing in East Jerusalem.

Qais Abu Ramila, from the city’s Beit Hanina neighborhood, was last seen there in the afternoon before going missing.

Police asked the public to assist in locating the boy and hundreds of volunteers joined in the search.

His family initially said he was kidnapped while going to a convenience store, but later reversed that claim, according to the Haaretz daily.

Clashes broke out after Beit Hanina residents searching for Abu Ramila tried to enter the nearby Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov, believing settlers there had kidnapped the boy.

“Police forces are working at the Neve Yaakov/Beit Hanina junction to restore public order, after several dozen area residents started throwing rocks at police officer and disturbing public order,” the police said in a statement.

They were blocked from entering the settlement and some of the demonstrators threw rocks at police, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

החיפושים אחר הילד בבית חנינא: המשטרה מפזרת את התושבים שדורשים לאפשר להם להיכנס לנווה יעקב. תושבים זורקים אבנים לעבר השוטרים@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/ouZYgFKxqY — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 24, 2020

Some 12 demonstrators had been lightly injured in scuffles with police.

Officers were focusing their search on a pool of water near Beit Hanina after tracking dogs picked up Abu Ramila’s scent in the area, Haaretz said.