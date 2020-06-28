Coronavirus global deaths pass 500,000 with over 10 million cases diagnosed

As of midday Sunday, there had been more than 500,000 deaths worldwide caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to several tallies, with more than 10 million confirmed cases.

There are still 4,126,094 people infected with the virus of whom 57,841 are seriously ill with COVID-19, the disease it causes. So far 5,477,859 have recovered, according to the US-based Worldmeters site, which gathers statistics from around the world.

There are at least 3,000 deaths reported every 24 hours according to the World Health Organization, and often nearly twice that number.

In Israel, there have been 23,497 confirmed cases of the virus, with 318 deaths, as of Sunday. Israel has seen a spike in cases as the government rolled back lockdown restrictions.

Around the world countries continue to struggle with containing the virus spread while releasing their populations from lockdowns to restart their economies.

China has extended COVID-19 tests to newly reopened salons amid a drop in cases, while South Korea is continuing to face new infections after it eased social distancing rules to lift the economy.

In the US, Vice President Mike Pence called off a planned campaign bus tour in Florida following a surge in confirmed cases there. Hard-hit Italy, meanwhile, registered the lowest day-to-day tally of COVID-19 deaths Saturday in nearly four months.

While the rise partly reflects expanded testing, experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

According to Italy’s Health Ministry data, there were eight deaths of infected patients since Friday, raising the nation’s known toll in the pandemic to 34,716.

There were 175 new cases, bringing the overall count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country where Europe’s outbreak first exploded to 240,136. In a sign the country was emerging from the crisis, fewer than 100 infected patients were occupying ICU beds nationwide for the first time since the very early days of the outbreak,

European leaders were taking no chances, however. German authorities renewed a lockdown in a western region of about 500,000 people in the past week after about 1,300 slaughterhouse workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Serbia’s government said Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin tested positive for the coronavirus. Known for his highly pro-Russian stance, Vulin was part of Serbia’s delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic that attended a Victory Day parade this week in Moscow. Vucic met face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but it was not clear whether Vulin did so as well.

The Czech Republic, which has been registering a steep increase of the number of people infected with the coronavirus, saw 260 new confirmed cases on Saturday, up from 168 the previous day and 93 the day before.

It was the highest number of newly infected people since April 8. It came amid the government’s easing of its restrictive measures and despite a typical lower number of tests over the weekend.

The Czech Republic has had 11,306 confirmed cases while 347 people have died, according to Health Ministry figures released on Sunday.

Britain’s government is expected to scrap a 14-day quarantine requirement that forced people to self-isolate upon returning home from abroad.

India’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed half a million on Saturday with another record 24-hour jump of 18,552 infections.

Egypt has largely reopened. In Cairo, a metropolis of some 20 million people, coffee shops reopened Saturday to receive in-house customers but the smoking of “sheesha” from hookah waterpipes was still on hold.

Deaths in the US are running at about 600 per day, down from a peak of around 2,200 in mid-April. Some experts have expressed doubt that deaths will return to that level because of advances in treatment and because many infections are happening in younger adults, who are more likely than older ones to survive.

The resurgence in the US has drawn concern from abroad. The European Union seems almost certain to bar Americans in the short term from entering the bloc, which is currently drawing up new travel rules, EU diplomats said.