Daily Briefing Apr 30: Day 207 – Ball in Hamas’s court again for hostage release deal

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 207 of the war with Hamas. Diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Reports about a potential hostage release deal are, as ever, a rollercoaster of emotions: Yesterday, headlines were filled with positive signs, but today we’re hearing that Israel has decided it will not be sending a delegation to Cairo for hostage talks yet. Berman gives us a sense of where things stand now.

US Congress members from both parties have reportedly threatened possible retaliation from Washington if the International Criminal Court issues warrants against Israelis, concerned that the potential move could sink the hostages-for-truce agreement in the works between Israel and Hamas. We hear why the court may suddenly issue these warrants for alleged war crimes perpetrated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi — or at least, why the issue is suddenly in the news again.

Several European member states are expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by the end of May, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum special meeting in Riyadh. Which countries may be doing this, and what could it mean for Israel on the international stage?

An overwhelming majority of Americans believe Israel should go ahead with an offensive in Rafah to end the war against Hamas, according to a new Harvard CAPS Harris poll. Berman shares his experience of overwhelming support for Israel while he was recently in the US.

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Blinken hopes Hamas takes Israel’s ‘extraordinarily generous’ truce offer

US lawmakers threaten retaliation against UN court over potential Israel arrest warrants

What is the International Criminal Court and why does it worry Israeli leaders?

Israel working to block feared ICC arrest warrants against PM, others over Gaza war

EU top diplomat: At least 5 countries expected to recognize Palestinian state in May

Over 70% of US voters back Israeli offensive in Rafah to defeat Hamas — poll

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode: