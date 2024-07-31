Daily Briefing July 31: Day 299 – Vows of vengeance after killing of Hamas, Hezbollah leaders

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic reporter Lazar Berman and military reporter Emanuel Fabian join host Amanda Borschel-Dan in our Jerusalem office on today’s episode.

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for the country’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian. No nation has taken credit for the attack. Fabian fills us in on what we know about the means of the attack.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington will help defend Israel if it is attacked, while the White House will also work to reduce tension in the region following Haniyeh’s assassination. Berman speaks about the possibilities of a wider war in the Middle East and how other countries are condemning Israel.

This morning, Hezbollah issued its first statement on Israel’s assassination of the terror group’s top military commander Fuad Shukr last night, saying he was present in the building in Beirut when it was struck, but does not confirm his death, which the IDF announced last night. Fabian reports on this strike.

Berman discusses how these two attacks are an “elegant” solution to the need for respond to the Iranian-made Hezbollah bomb that killed 12 children in Magdal Shams on Saturday afternoon. Is there any speculation that there will be further reprisal?

Fabian clarifies that as yet there are no changes to Homefront Command guidelines following the two strikes.

For news updates, please check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran missile strike

IDF kills top Hezbollah commander in Beirut in response to deadly Majdal Shams attack

