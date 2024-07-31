The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Top British ministers visit Qatar to push for end to Israel-Hamas war
British Foreign Minister David Lammy and Defense Minister John Healey have traveled to Qatar to help drive efforts to end the conflict in Gaza and call for deescalation in the wider region, the British government says.
“It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza, so that we can bring this devastating war to an end,” Lammy says in a statement.
German FM calls for maximum restraint to ‘not plunge the entire region into chaos’
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock calls for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
“Hamas is a terrorist organization that has carried out countless cruel and deadly attacks on Israel. The central issue now is to prevent a regional conflagration and not plunge the entire region into chaos,” Baerbock says in a news conference.
Baerbock says any decision made now may ease the situation or inflame it further and calls on all parties in the conflict to “exercise maximum restraint and deescalate in the interest of the people in the region.”
Deputy AG urges IDF to recruit full-time Haredi yeshiva students, stop ‘selective enforcement’
Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon instructs the IDF that it must recruit full-time yeshiva students and not only members of the ultra-Orthodox community who have jobs.
The military is preparing to send out its second batch of 1,000 draft orders to Haredi men aged 18-26 in the wake of last month’s High Court ruling that there is no longer any legal framework allowing the state to refrain from drafting Haredi yeshiva students into military service.
Earlier this month, the IDF announced that it would begin the process of conscription for 3,000 ultra-Orthodox men, the first thousand of which went out on July 21.
“We must act immediately to implement the ruling on the recruitment of yeshiva students who are required to do military service, in accordance with the needs of the army and its capabilities,” Limon writes, according to a copy of the letter published by the ultra-Orthodox news site Kikar Hashabbat.
According to Limon, “the High Court determined that at this time, there is no legal infrastructure to prevent the enlistment of Haredi yeshiva students and the state must act to enforce the provisions of the Security Service Law in their case.”
Failure to recruit yeshiva students while drafting Haredim who have jobs “would amount to selective enforcement,” he adds.
The Israel Defense Forces has asked the National Insurance Institute social security agency to provide it with the employment details of young ultra-Orthodox men who are eligible for military service and, according to the army, the first batches to be mobilized include men who have jobs, are enrolled in institutions of higher education, or hold driver’s licenses — indicators that they are not engaged in full-time yeshiva studies despite having received exemptions on that basis.
The Finance Ministry has warned that enlisting working ultra-Orthodox men into the army will damage efforts to integrate this group of the population into the labor market.
According to the Israel Democracy Institute, at least 22% of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students under the age of 26 are illegally employed, in violation of the terms of their exemption from military service. These rules were vacated by the court’s recent decision and the Knesset Foreign Affairs is currently debating how to regulate yeshiva students’ ability to engage in academic study and join the workforce as part of a controversial enlistment bill under discussion.
Security cabinet meeting underway to discuss Hezbollah, Hamas responses to killings
The high-level security cabinet meeting at the Kirya military headquarters has begun, an Israeli official tells The Times of Israel.
The forum is expected to discuss potential Hezbollah and Iranian reactions to the assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.
Israel still working for hostage deal, doesn’t seek war, Gallant tells US’s Austin
In an Israeli readout of the call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the latter’s office says Gallant “highlighted that especially during these times, the State of Israel is working to achieve a framework for the release of hostages.”
The statement says Gallant gave an update on the “precise operation” that killed Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr.
Gallant “referred to the operation as a direct response to Hezbollah’s attack and the murder of 12 children in the northern Israeli town of Majdal Shams,” the readout says. “Minister Gallant emphasized that Israel does not seek war; however the IDF remains prepared to defend its citizens and to respond to any attack by Hezbollah.”
The minister thanks Austin for his support for Israel and his role in the countries’ relations amid the war.
Palestinian Authority leader Abbas to visit Turkey on August 14-15, Ankara says
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Turkey on August 14-15, the Turkish presidency says.
Abbas will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14 and address parliament on August 15, the presidency’s communications director Fahrettin Altun says on social media platform X.
Jordan’s FM discusses ‘dangerous escalation’ with Blinken, urges war’s end
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss “the dangerous escalation taking place in the region and the steps required to stop it,” according to the Jordanian readout.
Safadi stresses that stopping Israel’s war in Gaza “must be the main immediate priority.” He also repeats his condemnation of the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, calling it “a heinous crime, a violation of international law, and a dangerous escalation.”
FM Katz urges dozens of countries to demand Hezbollah’s withdrawal from Israel border
Foreign Minister Israel Katz sends a letter to dozens of foreign ministers, calling on them to demand “an immediate cessation of Hezbollah’s attacks, its withdrawal to north of the Litani River, and its disarmament in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”
“Israel is not interested in an all-out war,” he continues, “but the only way to prevent it is the immediate implementation of Resolution 1701.”
Katz also says that in the strike on Hezbollah military head Fuad Shukr, Israel “sent a clear message: We will harm with great force whoever harms us.”
Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, sent a letter to other Foreign Ministers stating Israel does not want all out war, “only way to prevent it is to implement UN Resolution 1701” pic.twitter.com/ecCxWzUxzf
— Backdoor News (@BackdoorNews2) July 31, 2024
Blinken stresses to Qatari PM importance of continuing to work for hostage deal
Following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed in a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister Muhammad al-Thani the importance of continuing to work to reach a hostage release and ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the State Department says.
Blinken “reiterated that the United States would continue to work to ensure an agreement is reached,” the US readout adds.
Israeli government spokesman says ‘not commenting’ on Haniyeh’s assassination
An Israeli government spokesman declines to comment on the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the early morning.
“We are not commenting on that particular incident,” spokesman David Mencer tells a briefing with journalists.
