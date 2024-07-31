Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon instructs the IDF that it must recruit full-time yeshiva students and not only members of the ultra-Orthodox community who have jobs.

The military is preparing to send out its second batch of 1,000 draft orders to Haredi men aged 18-26 in the wake of last month’s High Court ruling that there is no longer any legal framework allowing the state to refrain from drafting Haredi yeshiva students into military service.

Earlier this month, the IDF announced that it would begin the process of conscription for 3,000 ultra-Orthodox men, the first thousand of which went out on July 21.

“We must act immediately to implement the ruling on the recruitment of yeshiva students who are required to do military service, in accordance with the needs of the army and its capabilities,” Limon writes, according to a copy of the letter published by the ultra-Orthodox news site Kikar Hashabbat.

According to Limon, “the High Court determined that at this time, there is no legal infrastructure to prevent the enlistment of Haredi yeshiva students and the state must act to enforce the provisions of the Security Service Law in their case.”

Failure to recruit yeshiva students while drafting Haredim who have jobs “would amount to selective enforcement,” he adds.

The Israel Defense Forces has asked the National Insurance Institute social security agency to provide it with the employment details of young ultra-Orthodox men who are eligible for military service and, according to the army, the first batches to be mobilized include men who have jobs, are enrolled in institutions of higher education, or hold driver’s licenses — indicators that they are not engaged in full-time yeshiva studies despite having received exemptions on that basis.

The Finance Ministry has warned that enlisting working ultra-Orthodox men into the army will damage efforts to integrate this group of the population into the labor market.

According to the Israel Democracy Institute, at least 22% of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students under the age of 26 are illegally employed, in violation of the terms of their exemption from military service. These rules were vacated by the court’s recent decision and the Knesset Foreign Affairs is currently debating how to regulate yeshiva students’ ability to engage in academic study and join the workforce as part of a controversial enlistment bill under discussion.