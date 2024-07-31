Israeli man seriously wounded in West Bank shooting and stabbing attack

An Israeli man in his 50s was stabbed and seriously wounded by a Palestinian terrorist at a junction on Route 60 near the southern West Bank village of Beit Einun this morning, medics and the Israeli military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the terrorist arrived in the area by vehicle armed with a handgun and knife. He then opened fire at the Israeli man’s car, before getting out and stabbing him.

Soldiers at the scene fired at the assailant and apparently managed to injure him, but he managed to flee, the military said. He left behind his gun, knife, and car.

The IDF said it launched a manhunt for the attacker.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the injured man was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem with serious stab wounds.

According to an initial investigation, the Israeli man had stopped at the junction after a malfunction with his car. He was driving with his teenage daughter and another teen girl who had hitched a ride with them.

The terrorist then arrived at the area and fired a volley of six shots from the handgun, which then jammed. At that point, he attacked the Israeli driver with a knife.

MDA said in a statement that its medics found the man conscious and near his vehicle with stab wounds to his upper body. The two teenage girls with him in the car were not injured.

The attack came hours after a Palestinian tried to stab a soldier at the Beit Einun junction, close to the West Bank city of Hebron. Soldiers opened fire and killed the attacker. There were no injuries to Israeli forces in the incident.

Last week, two Israeli soldiers were injured in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank amid the war in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7 when thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel under a barrage of rockets fired at population centers all over the country. They killed some 1,200 people, amid instances of torture and rape, and seized 251 hostages.

Since October 7, troops have arrested some 4,400 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,850 affiliated with Hamas.

According to the Palestinian Authority health ministry, more than 590 West Bank Palestinians have been killed in that time. The IDF says the vast majority of them were gunmen killed during raids or terrorists carrying out attacks.

During the same period, 23 Israelis, including security personnel, have been killed in terror attacks in Israel and the West Bank. Another five members of the security forces were killed in clashes with terror operatives in the West Bank.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.