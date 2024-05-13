Daily Briefing May 13: Day 220 – A day of reckoning as Israel observes Memorial Day

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 220 of the war with Hamas. Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman and news editor Amy Spiro join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

As the IDF operation in Rafah appears poised for expansion, Egypt announced Sunday it would support South Africa’s ongoing lawsuit in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Is it a warning shot or something more serious?

In an Israeli Channel 12 interview last night, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew insisted that “fundamentally, nothing has changed in the basic relationship” between Israel and the US — despite the decision last week by US President Joe Biden’s administration to delay a shipment of high-payload bombs to Israel, and Biden’s declaration that he would not supply offensive weapons to Israel for a major IDF offensive affecting population centers in southern Gaza’s Rafah. What is the significance of Lew’s rare Israeli media appearance?

Speaking at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Sunday night, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said he is responsible for providing answers to the families of slain troops. While his remarks were not new, Berman talks about their importance on this day.

Following October 7, The Times of Israel has been working nonstop to bring readers the personal stories of those who were killed through our Those We Have Lost project, a dedicated page to share the names, faces and stories of those who can no longer speak for themselves. Project coordinator Spiro describes the process behind these memorials and shares the story of Mark Mordechai Peretz, 51, from Rishon Lezion, who was murdered on October 7 while trying to save his daughter from the Supernova music festival.

Borschel-Dan speaks about Cpt. Amir Zur, 23, a paramedic in the elite Sayeret Matkal unit who fell in battle while attempting to “save and free” Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. Borschel-Dan describes Zur, her husband’s cousin, and talks about the last time she and her family spent time with him.

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Egypt joins ICJ case against Israel as one official warns Rafah op puts peace at risk

US envoy denies ties with Israel have changed: Only ‘1 set of munitions’ held back

‘A tear in the heart of Israel’: Nation marks a visceral post-October 7 Memorial Day

Mark Peretz, 51: Father slain while trying to rescue his daughter

Cpt. Amir Zur, 23: ‘You will always be our guardian angel’

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

