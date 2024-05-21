Daily Briefing May 21, Day 228: Same-same? ICC prosecutor equates Israeli & Hamas leaders

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

It is day 228 of the war with Hamas. Legal reporter Jeremy Sharon joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

Official Israel was shocked yesterday by the televised announcement by the International Criminal Court’s Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan that he has applied for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In parallel, Khan is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas’s senior leadership — Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh. Sharon explains the court’s remit and dives into what may happen next.

South Africa alleged at the International Court of Justice at special hearings on Thursday and Friday that Israel’s current limited offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah is Jerusalem’s “endgame” in its effort to commit genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, by destroying what the South African team described as the last habitable area of the coastal enclave. It has asked the court to order Israel to halt its military operation. Sharon explains how facts on the ground may sway the court’s view.

Bands of extremist youths blocked trucks in several places around the country Sunday night in what appeared to be the continuation of a coordinated, often-violent campaign to halt the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza for as long as Israeli hostages are still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. We hear about one such instance that Borschel-Dan witnessed and Sharon delves into the group that is thought to be behind the obstructions.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

For the latest updates, please see The Times of Israel’s ongoing live blog.

Discussed articles include:

Legal earthquake: ICC charges against Netanyahu would be unprecedented in court’s history

Full text of ICC prosecutor Karim Khan’s application for arrest warrants

Advertisement

Israel pans Gaza ‘distortions’ at World Court, says Pretoria aims to keep Hamas in power

Ultranationalist youths persist with coordinated campaign to block Gaza aid trucks

THOSE WE HAVE LOST: Civilians and soldiers killed in Hamas’s onslaught on Israel

THOSE WE ARE MISSING: The hostages and victims whose fate is still unknown

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by the Pod-Waves.

Check out yesterday’s Daily Briefing episode: