Delayed Israel Festival chooses new dates in September

The Jerusalem-based Israel Festival, originally planned for June 4-20 and canceled due to the coronavirus, has announced new dates: September 3-12, 2020.

The annual arts showcase, which will celebrate its 59th year in the fall, will be a smaller event that will strictly follow all government coronavirus guidelines, including on venues and audience numbers, said festival director Eyal Sher.

Performances will touch on issues brought to the forefront by the coronavirus crisis itself, including community, touch, empathy, emergency situations, individualism and technology and democracy, he said.

“We believe it will be important, relevant and more necessary than ever,” said Sher, who had held out hope back in March that the festival could still take place in June.

Festival organizers did not give a final assessment as to whether performers from abroad would take part in the festival, given that borders between Israel and most European countries are still closed. This year’s festival lineup originally included one group from Italy, two troupes from France and three from Spain.

For now, the festival will take place with Israeli performers and premieres, with more information to come on the Israel Festival website regarding locations, times and tickets.