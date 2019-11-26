Egyptian tank shell slams into building in southern Israel
Significant damage is caused to structure in Eshkol region, no injuries reported; army says it is looking into incident, which appears to be unintentional
A building in the Eshkol region of southern Israel was hit by what appeared to be a tank shell that was apparently fired accidentally into Israel from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on Tuesday, a regional spokesperson said.
There were no injuries reported, but the shell caused significant damage to the building.
The military said it was looking into the matter. A police sapper was called to the scene to remove the munition, which appeared to be a tank shell, Eshkol regional spokesperson said.
“Security forces are at the scene and the event is being investigated,” the spokesperson said.
A picture of the munition indicated it was unexploded.
The Eshkol region lies along the border with Egypt.
Egypt has battled an insurgency led by an Islamic State affiliate for years in the Sinai Peninsula and in recent days has conducted major operations in the territory.
The fighting in Sinai has occasionally spilled over into Israel. Terrorists have also intentionally fired rockets into Israel on a number of occasions.
In September a tank shell fired from the Sinai Peninsula exploded in the Israeli community of Bnei Netzarim in what appeared to be spillover from internal fighting between Egyptian forces and terrorists.
There were no casualties, though light damage was caused to the community’s synagogue. A parked car’s rear window was smashed.
In December 2018 a house in southern Israel was hit, apparently accidentally, by bullets that were fired from Egypt.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments