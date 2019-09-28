Mortar hits Israeli community near Egypt border in apparent case of errant fire

A mortar shell fired from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula exploded in the Israeli community of Bnei Netzarim Saturday morning, in what appeared to be a case of internal fighting between Egyptian forces and militants spilling over the border.

There were no casualties, though light damage was caused to a synagogue and a car. The Ynet news site reported that there were several worshipers inside the synagogue when the mortar hit.

The police and the army were looking into the incident.

Egypt has battled an insurgency led by an Islamic State affiliate for years in the Sinai Peninsula and in recent days has conducted major operations in the territory.

Egypt’s Ministry of Defense claimed Friday that its troops had killed 118 militants in the restive peninsula in the “past period.” Also on Friday a terrorist ambush in the peninsula’s Bir al-Abed killed seven soldiers and one civilian.

The fighting in Sinai has occasionally spilled over into Israel. Militants have also intentionally fired rockets into Israel on a number of occasions.