‘Fake News #MAGA’ sign planted with arrow pointing to Texas Holocaust museum
Placard outside JCC campus in San Antonio taken down; Jewish Federation official says it was ‘clear statement of Holocaust denial’
JTA — A sign reading “Fake News” and “#MAGA” was planted with an arrow pointing at the marquee of the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio.
The sign discovered on the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Campus of the San Antonio Jewish Community was removed on Tuesday morning, the news website MySanAntonio reported.
It was discovered early Tuesday morning by the campus groundkeepers.
MAGA is a catch phrase of US President Donald Trump and stands for Make America Great Again, as is the term Fake News.
'Fake News' sign planted at Texas Holocaust museum https://t.co/dNK3m0kZMs pic.twitter.com/ULS1XiEqGq
— SFGate (@SFGate) December 20, 2018
“It’s clearly a statement of Holocaust denial,” Ronit Sherwin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, told the news website.
Federation board chair, Harry Levy, in a statement called it an act of vandalism against the Jewish community, “doubly harmful in that it laughs at the memory of all the millions of Jews who died in the Holocaust and is harmful to the precious few Holocaust survivors who witnessed the horrors of the Shoah first hand.”
