Far-right anti-gay party links LGBT, Reform Jews to Nazis

A new campaign video by the Noam party, which went viral on Tuesday evening among Hebrew-speaking social media users, compares Reform Jews, left-wing activists and gay rights advocates to Nazis and Palestinian suicide bombers, saying all of them “want to destroy us.”

The far-right conservative religious party has polled far below any chance of passing the 3.25-percent vote threshold for entering the Knesset, but has made combating LGBT acceptance the focus of its fledgling campaign. It has funded provocative billboards and video ads with the slogan “Israel chooses to be normal,” and claimed the LGBT community has “forced its agenda” on the rest of Israeli society.

The latest video opens with the warning, “Since our very birth, they’ve been trying to destroy us.” The warning is set against a backdrop of video footage of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler calling for “the destruction of the Jewish race in Europe.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“With God’s help,” the video continues, “we returned home.” It cuts to footage of Jewish migrants on ships running the British Mandatory blockade in the 1940s.

“But they didn’t stop trying,” the ad continues, showing Arab tank columns. It then cuts to pictures of Palestinian suicide bombings during the 2000-2004 Second Intifada, including a burned-out city bus and the infamous Sbarro pizzeria bombing in downtown Jerusalem.

הותר לפרסום: הסוד שמטריד את בכירי מערכת הביטחון. צפו >> pic.twitter.com/HhJQQG8G9T — מפלגת נעם (@noamparty) August 13, 2019

When the Nazi extermination program, the Arab invasions and Palestinian terror attacks all failed, the video explains, “they changed their methods. They still want to destroy us. But this time from the inside.”

“They” now refers to liberal Israeli Jews. The video cuts to a news report about the controversial veterans’ group Breaking the Silence. “They infiltrate the army so that we will lose the next war,” it warns.

Then the video turns to a news report about a gay pride parade. “They’re destroying the family and the birthrate — to prevent a Jewish majority,” it says.

And it turns to images of egalitarian prayers at the Kotel. “They’re pushing assimilation — to erase us from the map.”

It concludes: “But with God’s help, this time, too, we will win.”

The video was viewed over 18,000 times within five hours of its posting, but garnered just 77 “likes” and 10 retweets in that time, suggesting it was going viral among critics, not supporters.

The fringe party’s spiritual leader is Rabbi Tzvi Tau, the founder of the Har Hamor yeshiva in Jerusalem. The 81-year-old has been a leading voice in the national-religious community against LGBT acceptance. In 2017, he wrote that homosexuality is the “ugliest deviation, which breaks down family life… and contradicts the first basis of human existence.”

The party’s founders include the head of the anti-LGBT group Hazon, Dror Aryeh; Migron settlement rabbi Itai Halevi; high-tech businessman Ariel Shahar; and Kfar Adumim resident Yigal Canaan, who works in tourism.