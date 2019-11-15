Far-right German lawmaker ousted for making comments condemned as anti-Semitic
Stephan Brandner of AfD party removed from parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee for saying a singer received a ‘Judas award’ for taking stand against his party
JTA — German lawmakers have stripped a colleague from his committee chairmanship in the parliament after he made comments that have been widely condemned as anti-Semitic and racist.
Stephan Brandner, a member of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was ousted Wednesday as head of the Legal Affairs Committee in the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, Deutsche Welle reported. The German news service called the move unprecedented.
Among the comments, Brandner tweeted that the popular German singer Udo Lindenberg, after being awarded the Federal Order of Merit, was given a “Judas reward” for his stand against the AfD, referring to the reward paid to Judas for his betrayal of Jesus, and which was interpreted as anti-Semitic. The AfD is often criticized for its use of Nazi-era terms such as Volksverraeter, or “traitor of the people,” according to Deutsch Welle.
Brandner also retweeted a post following the attack on the synagogue in Halle last month asking why politicians were “hanging around” mosques and synagogues with candles when the two people who were killed had been “Germans.”
The AfD is the third largest party in the Bundestag.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments