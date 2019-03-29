Filipina caregiver arrested on suspicion of murdering elderly woman

A Filipina caregiver in Israel was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murdering a 93-year-old woman in her care, authorities said.

Jane Calimlim, 33, allegedly killed the elderly woman in December in the Tel Aviv suburb of Givatayim.

While sitting shiva, family members of the deceased noticed the caregiver behaving strangely, and recalled comments the elderly woman had made before her death, according to a Channel 12 report.

“She started to complain about the caregiver. She told me not to leave her alone with her,” the dead woman’s daughter, who remained unidentified, told the news channel.

The family reviewed video footage from cameras in the apartment, and noticed Calimlim put a sticker on the lens of a camera which was aimed at the woman’s bed.

“The day she put a sticker on the camera, my mom’s condition immediately deteriorated,” the woman’s daughter said. “The next day her condition completely deteriorated, she lost consciousness, went to the hospital and passed away right after she got to the hospital.”

“I don’t have any doubt she killed my mother,” the daughter said.

Police believe the woman stood to benefit financially from the elderly woman’s death, and said she contradicted herself during interrogations, according to Hebrew media reports.

The Tel Aviv magistrate’s court on Thursday extended Calimlim’s detention until Sunday.