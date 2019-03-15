For first time in nearly a year, Hamas calls off weekly Gaza border protest

Weekly protests along the Gaza-Israel border were called off Friday after a serious escalation overnight between Israel and Palestinian terrorists, organizers announced, the first time they have not been held in almost a year.

“In keeping with the public interest, the commission has decided to exceptionally postpone its activities scheduled for this day,” the body which organizes the protests said in a statement.

Protests will resume in the coming weeks, with particular preparation for the one-year anniversary of their beginning on March 30, it said.

The cancellation, the first of its kind in a year, came after Israel said its aircraft struck more than 100 Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in response to the firing of two rockets at Tel Aviv, for the first time since the 2014 Gaza War.

An official from the organizing committee, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the protests were delayed “to protect our people due to the escalation and the Israeli aggression.”

The protests have frequently degenerated into mass riots along the fence, throwing rocks, fire bombs and hand-grenades at Israeli troops, burning tires and trying to breach the security fence. Israeli soldiers usually respond with tear gas and, in some cases, live fire.

The March of Return protests have taken place weekly along the border since last March and have periodically escalated into major flareups between the Israeli military and Gaza-based terror groups.

Israel has accused Hamas, the terror organization that rules the Strip, of orchestrating the clashes and using them as cover to breach the border fence and carry out attacks.

Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in the level of violence along the Gaza border, with near nightly riots and a return of airborne arson attacks, which had waned in light of a de facto ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.