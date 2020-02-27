Former Sderot mayor Eli Moyal laid to rest in his hometown

A former long-time mayor of Sderot was laid to rest Wednesday after passing away at the age of 67.

Hundreds attended the funeral of Eli Moyal in the southern city. Moyal had been hospitalized earlier in the month after suffering a heart attack. He died Tuesday night.

Moyal had served as mayor of the Gaza-adjacent town from 1998 and 2008, during the initial years of rocket-fire at the city following Israel’s Disengagement from the Strip.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

During his tenure he was outspoken in seeking stronger Israeli military responses to Gaza Strip rocket fire at southern Israel, and was a strong voice for the plight of southern residents in the face of repeated attacks.

Labor-Gesher-Meretz chief Amir Peretz, a former mayor of Sderot who grew up in the city alongside Moyal, eulogized him as a tough and daring leader.