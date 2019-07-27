Gal Gadot’s daughter is the voice of an Angry Birds 2 hatchling

Israeli star Gal Gadot is being upstaged… by her daughter.

Alma Varsano, 8, Gadot’s older daughter with real estate-developer husband Yaron Varsano, is the voice of one of the hatchlings in “The Angry Birds 2” movie, which is set to be released in mid-August.

She is joined by other children of actresses: Faith Urban, 8, and Sunday Urban, 11 – Nicole Kidman’s daughters with Keith Urban; and Genesis Tennon, the daughter of Viola Davis.

“Looks like I’m out of the job .. so proud of my little Hatchling Alma and all her hard work on Angry Birds 2, ” Gadot posted on Instagram with a clip from the movie.