Gandhi wished Jews ‘era of peace’ on day WWII began, newly released letter shows

Mahatma Gandhi sent a handwritten letter to a Jewish official with well-wishes for the Jewish New Year on the same day Nazi Germany invaded Poland, kicking off World War II, according to an 80-year-old missive unearthed Tuesday by the National Library of Israel.

The father of modern India wrote the Jewish New Year greeting to A.E. Shohet, head of the Bombay Zionist Association on September 1, 1939.

“Dear Shohet,” the letter reads. “You have my good wishes for your new year. How I wish the new year may mean an era of peace for your afflicted people. Yours sincerely, MK Gandhi.”

The letter sheds new light on Gandhi’s complex attitude toward the Nazi persecution of Europe’s Jews.

While the famed pacifist expressed his sympathies, he also faced criticism for rejecting the war and advocating only non-violent resistance to the Nazis. He famously sent a conciliatory note to Adolf Hitler, saying he didn’t believe the German dictator was “the monster described by your opponents.”

Not long before he was assassinated, Gandhi called the Holocaust “the greatest crime of our time” yet maintained that, “the Jews should have offered themselves to the butcher’s knife. They should have thrown themselves into the sea from cliffs… It would have aroused the world and the people of Germany… As it is they succumbed anyway in their millions.”

The National Library of Israel has published the letter online.