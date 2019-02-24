Gaza protesters call on Abbas to step down

Thousands of protesters in the Gaza Strip Sunday called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to resign after attempts to pressure his rival Hamas with financial cuts in the impoverished enclave.

“Leave!” yelled crowds made up mainly of supporters of Hamas and Mohammed Dahlan, an Abbas rival expelled from the president’s Fatah party who now lives in exile.

They called on the Palestinian Authority to pay the full salaries of public sector employees in Gaza, run by Islamist terror group Hamas.

Abbas, 83, has over the course of recent months reduced salaries in the Gaza Strip.

The rally was organized by a group called the Free Gaza Movement, whose members are circulating anti-Abbas content on social media platforms.

Protesters demanded increased electricity supplies to the enclave, where residents receive power in around eight-hour intervals.

They also demonstrated against Israel’s more than decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip.

Israel says the blockade is necessary to prevent Hamas — which seeks to destroy Israel and which has fought three wars with the Jewish state since 2008 — from obtaining weapons or materials that could be used to make them.

Separately, in the West Bank city of Hebron on Sunday, around 2,500 people demonstrated in support of Abbas.

Abbas was in Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh to attend a European Union-Arab League summit. He met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi while there, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Last Thursday, the Palestinian finance minister announced salary for cuts its own civil servants, days after Israel said it would withhold tens of millions of dollars in tax transfers to the Palestinian Authority.

Israel’s security cabinet last week approved the freezing of $138 million over the PA’s payments to Palestinians jailed by Israel for terrorism and violence, and to the families of dead attackers.

Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the PA, says the payments encourage further violence.

The PA claims they are a form of welfare to families who have lost their main breadwinner.

Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 in a near civil war with Abbas’s Fatah.

Multiple reconciliation attempts aimed at restoring the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority to power in Gaza have failed.

Over the past year, Abbas has cut budgets allocated to Gaza to pressure Hamas to return control of the Strip to the PA. While he has reinstated some of the funds he originally froze, Gaza’s Hamas rulers continue to criticize him for not restoring all of the funds.

Abbas’s term was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.