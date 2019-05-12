Gazan carrying knife arrested after crossing border into Israel

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday arrested a man who crossed the border fence from the Gaza Strip and entered Israeli territory, the army said.

The Palestinian man was apprehended shortly after breaching the fence and was found to be carrying a knife, according to the military.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the suspect was detained for investigation by security forces, the IDF said.

Israel reopened its main crossings with the Gaza Strip on Sunday as part of a reported ceasefire agreement, after a weekend that saw low-level clashes along the border but no major outbreaks of violence.

Erez, in northern Gaza, is the main terminal for civilian traffic while Kerem Shalom in the south of the Strip mainly serves commercial goods. The crossings were closed when violence broke out last week and remained shuttered for the Memorial Day and Independence Day holidays on May 7-9.

The move came days after Israel removed restrictions on a 12-mile fishing zone off the Strip as the sides appeared to keep to a reported Egypt-brokered ceasefire that ended a deadly two-day flareup last week.

Over the weekend, one Palestinian was killed and 30 were wounded as thousands gathered on the Gaza Strip border Friday for weekly protests, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. The violence was seen as a major test for the calm that has prevailed since intense fighting last weekend between Israel and terror groups in the coastal enclave.

In some of the heaviest fighting in years, Palestinians shot almost 700 projectiles into Israel on May 4-5, and Israel responded with hundreds of airstrikes. Four Israelis were killed, as were 29 Gazans, including at least 11 members of terror groups.