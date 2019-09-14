Helicopters scramble after unidentified paraglider seen over Zichron Yaakov
Army says pilot was flying without needed permits over the town, while endangering civilian aircraft in the area
Two military choppers scrambled Saturday to intercept an unidentified paraglider flying over the town of Zichron Yaakov, south of Haifa, the army said.
According to the military, the unauthorized paraglider was flying through a civilian route without the proper permits, while endangering civilian aircraft.
The pilot was handed over to the police and will likely be charged for breaking the law.
Unauthorized flights over the country often elicit an immediate response by the air force due to concerns of possible airborne attacks on Israeli targets by terrorist groups.
