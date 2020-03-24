Holocaust survivor rabbi who led US House in prayer dies of coronavirus at 91

A New York rabbi who recently led the US House of Representatives in prayer and is credited with saving 56 families as a young partisan during the Holocaust died on Tuesday due to complications from the coronavirus.

Avraham “Romi” Cohn was 91 years old.

He was born in Czechoslovakia, which was invaded by Nazi Germany when he was just 10-years-old. He joined a group of Jewish Partisans shortly thereafter and went on to write about the experience in a memoir titled, “The Youngest Partisan: A Young Boy Who Fought the Nazis.”

After the Holocaust, Cohn immigrated to the US and lived in New York.

He was known as a prolific mohel (someone who performs circumcisions), according to reports in religious media.

Cohn established the Keren Avraham Hakohen, which granted scholarships to excelling students in Torah study, according to Hamodia.com.

Earlier this year, New York Congressman Max Rose invited Cohn to deliver the opening prayer at the US House ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation.

Rose wrote Tuesday that he was “heartbroken” upon hearing of Cohn’s death.

“Rabbi Cohn lived an incredible life of service, helping 56 families escape Nazi tyranny. Two months after he led the House in opening prayer, I hope you’ll join me in praying for him & his family. May his memory be a blessing,” Rose tweeted.