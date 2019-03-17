IDF: Assailant tries to stab soldiers outside Ariel in West Bank, is shot

An assailant approached a group of soldiers outside the settlement-city of Ariel and attempted to stab them before running away on Sunday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack at the Ariel Junction in the northern West Bank, according to the military.

The suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the attempted stabbing.

“IDF troops chased after the assailant and performed an arrest, which included gunfire, and detained him,” the military said in a statement.

A boning knife was recovered at the scene. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

The attack came following an uptick in Palestinian violence in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, an Israeli soldier and police officer were lightly wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank, Israeli officials said.

The week before, a Palestinian worker stabbed an Israeli man to death in the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva.