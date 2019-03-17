IDF: Assailant tries to stab soldiers outside Ariel in West Bank, is shot
search
home page

IDF: Assailant tries to stab soldiers outside Ariel in West Bank, is shot

Military says suspect was arrested after attempting to flee scene following failed attack; no troops injured

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 2:56 pm 0 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

IDF soldiers near the scene of a shooting attack near the northern West Bank Ariel Junction on March 17, 2019. (Israel Defense Forces)
Illustrative. IDF soldiers near the scene of a shooting attack near the northern West Bank Ariel Junction on March 17, 2019. (Israel Defense Forces)

An assailant approached a group of soldiers outside the settlement-city of Ariel and attempted to stab them before running away on Sunday afternoon, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No soldiers were wounded in the failed attack at the Ariel Junction in the northern West Bank, according to the military.

The suspect was shot in the leg and captured a short distance away from the attempted stabbing.

“IDF troops chased after the assailant and performed an arrest, which included gunfire, and detained him,” the military said in a statement.

A knife recovered at the scene of what the IDF says was an attempted stabbing attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ariel on September 6, 2020. (courtesy)

A boning knife was recovered at the scene. The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

The attack came following an uptick in Palestinian violence in recent weeks.

Last Wednesday, an Israeli soldier and police officer were lightly wounded in a suspected car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank, Israeli officials said.

The week before, a Palestinian worker stabbed an Israeli man to death in the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva.

read more:
comments