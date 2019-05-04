Anticipating escalation, IDF closes off roads, beach near Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday morning closed off roads and several sites near the Gaza Strip border, anticipating a possible escalation of violence along the frontier.

The popular Zikim beach, located about 2 kilometers (1.5 miles) north of the border, was also closed off.

The move comes a day after two soldiers were shot and injured while on patrol near the border in southern Gaza. One soldier was moderately wounded in the attack and a female soldier was lightly hurt, the IDF said.

It was not clear who was behind the shooting.

In response to the shooting, an IDF aircraft attacked a nearby Hamas post, the army said. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said two people were killed in the strike and two others were wounded.