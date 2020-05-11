IDF demolishes West Bank home of suspected killer of Rina Shnerb

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed the home of a suspected terrorist in the Ramallah area in the predawn hours of Monday morning, the military said.

Bulldozers tore down the top floors of the Kobar home of Qassem Shibli, a suspect in last August’s killing of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb in a bombing attack at a natural spring near the West Bank settlement of Dolev.

The family had appealed the army’s intention to wreck their home, but the court overruled them.

Footage from the scene that was shared on Palestinian social media showed the top floors of the building completely destroyed while the bottom floors appeared to be relatively unscathed.

#شاهد .. هكذا أصبح منزل الأسير قـ.ـسام البرغوثي في بلدة كوبر بعد هدمه من قبل قوات الاحتلال فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/vL0Q7QdyKJ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 11, 2020

Riots broke out during the demolitions, and dozens of Palestinians threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at troops and set tires alight, the military said.

A video from Kobar showed Palestinians throwing numerous firebombs at the IDF convoy as it made its way out of Kobar following the demolition.

In March the IDF destroyed the homes of two other suspected members of the cell, Yasan Majamas and Walid Hanatsheh.

The attack that killed Shnerb also seriously injured her father and brother.



According to the Shin Bet security service, the explosive was planted at the site and triggered remotely by a cell belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror group, led by Samer Mina Salim Arbid, who was arrested shortly after the attack.

During its investigation, the Shin Bet, working with the IDF and Israel Police, uncovered a large network of PFLP operatives, who also allegedly conducted shooting attacks against Israeli targets “and were planning to carry out other significant terror attacks in the near future,” the security service said. It announced in December that it had arrested some 50 members of the network in recent months.

Demolitions are a controversial policy that the IDF says helps deter future terror attacks.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups have alleged that suspects were tortured after they were arrested in the aftermath of the attack. According to security sources, the Shin Bet was given permission to employ “extraordinary measures” during the interrogation of at least one of the suspects.

This is typically allowed in “ticking time bomb” cases where there is concern the suspect could provide security forces with information that could prevent an imminent attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.