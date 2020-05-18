Iran to hold limited Quds Day events against Israel amid pandemic

Iranians living in areas considered to be at low risk of a further coronavirus outbreak will be allowed to attend Friday prayers including a commemoration of Quds Day against Israel, President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday.

“Two decisions have been made for the Quds Day; first is that Quds Day will be held in 218 cities which are white cities [considered to be at low risk of an outbreak] not in the form of rallies but by presence at Friday prayers, respecting all hygiene protocols,” Rouhani told a meeting of the national coronavirus taskforce, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

In Tehran, which is deemed high-risk, a “symbolic ceremony” will be performed with a motorcade supervised by the Revolutionary Guards.

“It was decided that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) be tasked with holding the rallies,” the president said.

Last month Iran held its annual parade to mark Army Day, but instead of the usual display of missiles and planes, the Islamic Republic flaunted its disinfectant trucks and mobile hospitals as the nation continued to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Iran announced Friday there had been nearly 7,000 deaths from COVID-19, while warning that the easing of lockdown measures could lead to further outbreaks.

Quds Day is marked by demonstrations against Israel and expressing support for Palestinians. It is held on the last Friday of Ramadan, which this year is May 22. It is also marked throughout the Middle East and in countries around the world.

Al-Quds is the Arabic word for Jerusalem.

Iran has marked al-Quds Day since the start of its 1979 Islamic Revolution by the late ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Iran — which arms terror groups Hezbollah and Hamas, both of which are sworn to Israel’s destruction — says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians.

Demonstrators usually set fire to American and Israeli flags, and last year in Tehran also burned effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Similar rallies took place in 950 cities and towns across the country.

In addition to the Quds Day plans, Iran is planning to pass a law that the Islamic Republic must use all “regional and international capacities to confront the Zionist regime’s measures.”

Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, said the bill would declare any cooperation or spying for Israel as being equal to carrying out an act against God.

In addition, the use of any Israeli software or hardware will be banned. There was no clarification as to how this would be assessed or implemented.

The announcement came after Iranian officials confirmed that a fire had broken out early Friday morning at the site of an ancient shrine revered by Iranian Jews as the burial place of the biblical Esther and Mordechai, stressing that no damage was done to the hall housing the tomb itself.

An investigation revealed that a person was caught in CCTV footage trying to enter the holy site through an adjacent bank and “perform a series of actions” but “failed,” opposition news sites said, citing a report in the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The report said the cameras had registered the person’s face, but “information about the person’s motives and identity cannot be provided until they are arrested.”

The IRNA report was deleted from its website two hours after its publication Saturday morning, the Radio Farda and Iran International websites said.

The attack came on May 15, the day after the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel and marked as Nakba Day, or the day of catastrophe, raising widespread suspicion that it was a hate crime against Jews and the Jewish state.