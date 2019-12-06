Israel extradites Frenchman suspected of kidnapping his kids in custody battle

Israel on Thursday extradited to France a man suspected of kidnapping his two children as part of a custody battle with his ex-wife.

The suspect, a French national, took the children on vacation in 2014, and is accused of not returning them to their mother at the end of the trip. The mother, who lives in Canada, asked a French court to order their return. The suspect then took the children from Canada to Senegal.

While living there, the suspect was arrested and slated for extradition to France, but managed to flee Senegal for Israel, according to Channel 12 news.

He was arrested in May at the request of French authorities and his extradition was approved by the Jerusalem District Court.