Israeli navy rescues French sailor off Gaza coast after weeks adrift
Man was sailing from Egypt toward Gaza and was found in a boat with no steering system and a broken radio, army says

By AFP Today, 7:36 pm 0 Edit
A Dvora patrol boat leaves the Haifa port ahead of the Israeli Navy's flotilla in honor of Israel's 70th Independence Day on April 19, 2018. (Judah Ari Gross/Times of Israel)
A French sailor lost in the Mediterranean for weeks has been rescued by the Israeli military off the Gaza coast, the army said Friday.

The man was recovered Thursday night drifting in a boat with a broken radio and no steering system near the Gaza Strip, the army said on Twitter.

“Our soldiers came across his boat near the Gaza Strip, rescued him, and took him for medical treatment,” the tweet said.

An army spokeswoman described the man as a fisherman travelling from Egypt toward Gaza. She said he was injured in the leg.

The tweet included a photo of a smiling man with graying hair wearing a sea jacket and hat and surrounded by soldiers aboard what appears to be an Israeli boat.

There were no further details on the circumstances of the rescue or the man’s identity.

The French embassy in Tel Aviv said it had received information about the incident from the Israeli army, but did not have more any more details.

