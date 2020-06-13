Israeli soldier helps Palestinian man flee violent Jewish group in Hebron

An Israeli soldier intervened to help a Palestinian man in the West Bank City of Hebron flee a group of young Jewish men who were assaulting him on Friday night, according to video footage.

The incident occurred during a violent confrontation in Hebron between Palestinians and Jews, the army said.

In the video, a group of Israelis can be seen attacking the man, with one of them putting him in a headlock as others hit and kick him.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A Golani Brigade soldier then runs toward the group, pushing one of the Israelis aside and trying to help the Palestinian out of the headlock. The soldier then appears to be hit by the man he pushed, who he then briefly confronts.

The soldier then turns back to the Palestinian, telling the man administering the headlock “to leave him,” which he does.

As the soldier escorts the Palestinian away, some of the Israelis run after them. A number of them try to strike the Palestinian, while the soldier continues to try to distance him from the group.

Watch: An Israeli soldier rescues a Palestinian guy who was brutally attacked last night by a group of religious Israeli youths in the Old City of Hebron pic.twitter.com/O7zcjnekHy — Elior Levy • אליאור לוי (@eliorlevy) June 13, 2020

Human Rights Defenders, the Palestinian group that released the video Saturday, said the incident occurred on Shuhada Street in the Israeli-controlled part of the city.

A statement from the army said: “During the night there was friction between Israelis and Palestinians in Hebron that included the throwing of rocks and Molotov cocktails. IDF soldiers that arrived at the scene dispersed the violent gathering.” It did not elaborate further.

Security sources said the Israelis were residents of Jewish neighborhoods in Hebron and police had taken over handling of the incident, Channel 12 news reported.

There were also four other suspected violent incidents in the city overnight, with the tires of Palestinian-owned vehicles punctured and several rock-throwing incidents, according to the Ynet news site.

Hebron, which is split into areas of Israeli and Palestinian Authority rule, has long been a flashpoint for violence.