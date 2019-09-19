Ivanka Trump’s haircut prompts speculation of political hopes

As Israeli elections came and went and as tensions continue to simmer between the United States and Iran, what really interested the internet over the past few days has been Ivanka Trump’s new haircut.

The simple act of shortening her hair to a bob style earlier this month has made the US president’s daughter the center of speculation regarding potential political ambitions, with many perceiving it as a sign she means business.

According to US firm Critical Mention, which monitors news mentions, reports and discussions about the heiress’s hair reached an online audience of 1.4 billion people within three days of the first time she appeared in public after the change, on a visit to Colombia.

“It’s a frugal PR campaign that’s been able to generate global media attention,” Nicole Reaney, director of Australian public relations firm InsideOut, told The New Daily. “This ticks all the publicity boxes: Cheap, simple, garners widespread attention. Now that she has the eyes of the world upon her, she can truly leverage her brand image.”

The shorter hair style is perceived as more professional. According to Stacy Jones of US-based marketing firm Hollywood Branded, quoted by InStyle, it is “an attempt to showcase that she is attempting to truly transition into a role which requires sophistication in dealing with world leaders on the global stage.”

That notion has been hair-raising for some.

“Be afraid, be very afraid: Trump’s new do may well signify that she has ramped up her political ambitions. God help us all if she goes brunette,” wrote Arwa Mahdawi in The Guardian.

One can only wish for Trump that her future political career will be more successful than this conversation she tried to have with world leaders in June: