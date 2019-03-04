Jewish Democrat calls Republican colleague’s ‘Tom $teyer’ tweet anti-Semitic

WASHINGTON (JTA) — A top Jewish Democrat who is leading congressional investigations into alleged wrongdoing by US President Donald Trump slammed a Republican colleague for what he said was an “anti-Semitic” tweet.

“To be clear, this tweet counts both as inane AND anti-Semitic,” Jerrold Nadler of New York, the chairman of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said Monday.

He was referring to a tweet the day earlier by Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jordan’s tweet was critical of Nadler over the scope of his queries into Trump’s alleged misdeeds, and his stated belief that Trump had obstructed justice.

“Nadler feeling the heat big time,” Jordan said. “Jumps to Tom $teyer’s conclusion—impeaching our President—before first document request.”

In fact, Nadler is among those Democrats who say considering impeachment is premature.

To be clear, this tweet counts both as inane AND anti-Semitic. https://t.co/zUPL0hIcDf — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 4, 2019

Steyer, a major backer of Democrats and promoter of the idea of impeaching Trump, has a Jewish father and has in the past identified as Jewish, although now he is a practicing Episcopalian. Anti-Semites on the fringes of the far-right have over the years lumped Steyer in with Jews they slander as controlling the United States.

Last year, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Steyer, George Soros, and Michael Bloomberg, all Jews, of trying to “buy” the midterm elections for Democrats. He later deleted the tweet.

Last month, congressional Republicans blasted Democratic freshman Ilhan Omar for a tweet suggesting that the pro-Israel lobby had bought its influence on Capitol Hill. Omar apologized after colleagues on both sides of the aisle said that her tweet invoked an anti-Semitic trope of Jews and money.