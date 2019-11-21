Jewish groups join call to oust Stephen Miller for white supremacist views

Jewish groups joined a coalition of national civil rights organizations in demanding that President Donald Trump remove Stephen Miller as his senior policy advisor over his support for white supremacists.

The Anti-Defamation League, Bend the Arc, and the Union for Reform Judaism signed a letter sent earlier this week to Trump on behalf of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

“In his role as your senior advisor, Stephen Miller has promoted hate speech spewed from neo-Nazis, bigots, and white supremacists,” the letter said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Southern Poverty Law Center earlier this month published hundreds of emails sent by Miller to a reporter at the conservative Breitbart News, many of them racist and anti-immigrant in nature.

“Supporters of white supremacists and neo-Nazis should not be allowed to serve at any level of government, let alone in the White House. Stephen Miller has stoked bigotry, hate, and division with his extreme political rhetoric and policies throughout his career. The recent exposure of his deep-seated racism provides further proof that he is unfit to serve and should immediately leave his post,” the letter said.

The groups said that Miller’s beliefs led to the implementation of several policies that hurt immigrants, people of color, and marginalized communities, including the Muslim travel ban, efforts to end the DACA program for undocumented immigrants brought to America as children, and the family separation policy.

“Unless and until you fire Stephen Miller — and all who promulgate bigotry — and abandon your administration’s anti-civil rights agenda, you will continue to be responsible for the violence fueled by that hate,” the letter concluded.