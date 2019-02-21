Jewish groups launch fund to address women’s issues in community organizations

A coalition representing more than 100 Jewish organizations, donors, individuals, and experts will provide $1 million in grants to promote women’s leadership, and to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the Jewish community.

The SafetyRespectEquity Coalition, or SRE Coalition, is seeking grant proposals from Jewish institutions to develop or enhance programs in their own organizations or in the community, with $250,000 to be awarded for organizational capacity-building and $750,000 for field capacity-building.

“These grants represent a diverse group of funders coming together to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination, ensuring talented people will want to work and volunteer in the Jewish community now and in the future,” Lisa Eisen, president of the US Jewish Portfolio at the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, one of the SRE Coalition’s major funders, said in a statement.

“Practitioners will use these funds to help networks and organizations carry out this work and address critical gaps we have identified, such as organizational training, accountability mechanisms, and gender equity and other related research.”

The deadline to submit grant proposals is March 26, with awards scheduled to be announced in May.