Liberman eyes premiership, won’t rule out demand for rotation with Netanyahu

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman on Saturday made it clear that he is interested in the post of premier, refusing to rule out the possibility of rotating the position with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a coalition government.

“For me [the premiership] is just an option rather than an obsession,” Liberman said at an event in Modi’in. “It interests me to be prime minister but I’m realistic and try to see the full picture. There must be enough seats — first we have to win the elections, then we divide up [the roles].”

The Likud party said in response that Liberman’s words were “a smokescreen” and that he intends to nominate Blue and White’s Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid for the premiership.

Polls show that both Likud and Blue and White are unlikely to be able to form a government after the September elections without Yisrael Beytenu.

Recent surveys predicted around 56 seats going to right-wing and religious parties in the national vote on September 17, including Netanyahu’s Likud, but without Yisrael Beytenu.

The polls predict around 42 seats going to center-left parties, with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, like Likud, expected to secure around 30 seats. In this scenario, neither side could form a coalition without Yisrael Beytenu, which is expected to win around 11 seats. Gantz would be unable to form a coalition even with the support of the Joint (Arab) List’s 11 or so seats.

Netanyahu is most likely looking to form a government with the support of either Labor-Gesher or Yisrael Beytenu following recent polls and the official registration of all parties running in the September election, although there are significant obstacles to a partnership with either party, according to a Friday report from Channel 12.

Complicating matters for Netanyahu, the extremist right-wing Otzma Yehudit faction will be running alone in the election, after failing to merge with Ayelet Shaked’s United Right union. Otzma Yehudit is unlikely to cross the electoral threshold, meaning right-wing votes for the party will not translate into Knesset representation.

Moshe Feiglin’s quasi-libertarian hard-right Zehut is also unlikely to win any seats.

Of the 32 parties that registered with the Central Elections Committee before Thursday’s midnight deadline, only nine are projected to enter the next Knesset.

One scenario for a Netanyahu-led government would be a right-wing coalition including Yisrael Beytenu. Liberman precipitated the September vote by refusing to join Netanyahu’s coalition following the April elections, when he clashed with ultra-Orthodox parties over legislation to regulate military service for ultra-Orthodox men.

Rather than risk being left out of the coalition, the two ultra-Orthodox parties might agree to passing the bill to regulate the ultra-Orthodox military draft, and thus facilitate a coalition alongside Liberman, Channel 12 suggested. It was Liberman’s demand for the passage of this legislation, unchanged from its current form, and the refusal of the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism to promise this, that doomed Netanyahu’s coalition-building efforts in April-May.

Liberman on Tuesday told supporters that he plans to force a national unity government with Likud, the centrist Blue and White party and his own party, saying that there was “essentially no difference” between the two other factions and that he would recommend that the first leader to call for a unity government be tasked with forming a coalition.

A poll aired Thursday found that half of Israeli voters want to see a unity government between the Likud and Blue and White parties that does not include ultra-Orthodox factions.

While Gantz has voiced support for a unity government, albeit without Netanyahu, Likud has been dismissive of the proposal, and insists on a coalition with right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Liberman will probably change his campaign’s direction and cease his attacks against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a separate Friday report from Channel 13.

The leader of Yisrael Beytenu, which is associated with immigrants from the former Soviet Union, received results of a study on Wednesday indicating that Netanyahu and Liberman are the most popular figures among immigrants in Israel, and that voters would punish in the election whoever they viewed as more “guilty” in the conflict between the two. More of the respondents already placed blame for the rift on Netanyahu rather than on Liberman, himself an immigrant from Moldova.

Netanyahu’s efforts to recruit defectors from Liberman’s party had hurt him among voters, said the survey, which interviewed around 1,000 immigrants from the former Soviet Union.