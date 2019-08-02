32 total parties register electoral slates for September vote

With 47 days to go until the September 17 national vote, all 32 parties set to run in the election, and their electoral slates, have been registered with the Central Elections Committee.

The committee’s doors opened Wednesday for the parties jostling for the Knesset’s 120 seats and closed at midnight Thursday.

The total of 32 factions is down from the last election cycle, when a record 47 parties registered for the April 9 vote.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads the list for his Likud party, followed by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, whose Kulanu party merged with Likud in May, placed 5th. Gideon Sa’ar, Miri Regev, Yariv Levin, Yoav Gallant and Nir Barkat round out the top 10 for Likud.

The electoral ticket submitted by Blue and White was almost identical to the one that competed in April’s elections, with only changes made to the order of candidates beyond number 30 on the slate. Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabi Ashkenazi occupy the top four slots.

Lapid, who merged his Yesh Atid party with Gantz’s Israel Resilience to form Blue and White ahead of the previous elections in April, is set to take over as prime minister from Gantz during the term as part of a rotation deal, if Blue and White forms the next government.

The newly-formed United Right, an amalgamation of the New Right and Union of Right-Wing Parties, is headed by former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Smotrich and Naftali Bennett.

Ayman Odeh, Mtanes Shihadeh, Ahmad Tibi and Mansour Abbas lead the newly reunited Joint List.

Labor-Gesher is headed by Labor chief Amir Peretz, followed by Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis, and Itzik Shmuli and Merav Michaeli of Labor.

Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz leads the Democratic Camp’s list, followed by Stav Shaffir, formerly of Labor, Yair Golan and Tamar Zandberg. Former PM Ehud Barak was placed 10th on the list.

Avigdor Liberman, who precipitated the upcoming election by refusing to join a Netanyahu-led coalition, heads his Yisrael Beytenu party.

Negotiations regarding the submissions continued until the last minute, notably the protracted effort to merge the extremist Otzma Yehudit party with the newly formed United Right union.

Pressure to reach an agreement continued right up until the deadline, with party leader Itamar Ben Gvir saying he had been asked to hold out a little while longer by Netanyahu, who has been pushing for the merger on the grounds that right-wing votes could be wasted if Otzma Yehudit, whose name means Jewish Power, failed to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold.

In the end, however, those efforts failed and United Right filed its own party list without Otzma Yehudit or Moshe Feiglin’s quasi-libertarian hard-right Zehut.

Thursday also saw hopes dashed for a grand left-wing union made up of the Democratic Camp — itself a merger between Meretz, Barak’s Israel Democratic Party and Shaffir — and the recently announced Labor-Gesher partnership.

Despite significant internal criticism over the decision, newly elected Labor leader Peretz opted to run independently of the newly formed Democratic Camp, and instead position Labor as a left-leaning socio-economic party less focused on diplomatic and peace issues.

Below are all parties set to run in the election, in the order in which they registered:

1. The Da’am: Green Economy – One State

2. Social Leadership

3. Economic Power

4. Yisrael Beytenu

5. Zechuyoteinu Bekoleinu (“Our Rights Are in our Vote/Voice”)

6. Zehut

7. Uncorrupted Red White

8. Pirate Party

9. Mitkademet

10. The Gush Hatanachi (Bible Bloc)

11. Shas

12. Justice, headed by Avi Yalou

13. Kama

14. Kavod HaAdam

15. United Torah Judaism

16. Respect and Equality

17. Democracy Party

18. Noam

19. Blue and White

20. Israel Brothers for Social Justice

21. Seder Hadash

22. Likud

23. Popular Unity

24. Democratic Camp

25. Tzomet

26. Ichud Bnei HaBrit

27. Joint List

28. Otzma Yehudit

29. Secular Right

30. Tzafon

31. United Right

32. Labor-Gesher

The Kama (Advancing Individual Rights) party is headed by four wives of a polygamous cult leader, Daniel Ambash, who was convicted of sadistic abuse of his family members six years ago. Most of the wives have never renounced Ambash, a Bratslav ultra-Orthodox Jew. They still live together, view themselves as his wives and revere him. Aderet Ambash, chair of the new pro-polygamy party, said that the new faction aims to fight to keep the government from intervening in Israelis’ private lives.

A political party aiming to free Yigal Amir, the man who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin at a peace rally nearly 24 years ago, did not register. It wasn’t immediately clear why the party, Nura Deliba, did not submit its list.

Orly Adas, the director of the Central Elections Committee, told Channel 13 there was no legal precedent to ban the party from registering to run, but said the Knesset panel would try to prevent it.

The effort to form the party, whose name means “fire of the heart in Aramaic,” was condemned by Labor party leader Amir Peretz, who said the party celebrating the assassination of the Labor prime minister “crossed a red line.”