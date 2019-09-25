Likud wins extra seat at expense of UTJ after election committee adjusts results

The Central Election Committee announced after midnight Tuesday that following an investigation it had amended the election results and Likud had gained one more seat at the expense of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism.

The change gives Likud 32 seats, still one behind Blue and White. It drops UTJ from eight to seven, but it does not change the balance of power with Likud and UTJ in the same bloc.

In the late night announcement the committee said the change came following a thorough check of thousands of polling stations in which “real evidence of apparent vote tampering” had been found in six polling stations.

Election Committee Chairman Judge Hanan Melcer decided that votes cast in these polling stations, mostly in Arab Israeli and Druze communities, would not be included in the results.

The affected polling stations included three in Yarka, one in Sakhnin, one in Shfaram and one in Arava.

Police shut down three polling places in the Druze village of Yarka in northern Israel on election day, out of concern for election fraud. Police received a report about alleged attempts to stuff ballot boxes with voting envelopes.

In Sakhnin as well, a polling station was briefly shut over a fraud allegation.

Some 70 lawyers and committee officials have been siting in various Knesset rooms picking through piles of blue envelopes containing voter slips, in an attempt to ensure the integrity of the ballot and identify any irregularities that might have been missed.

The committee has until the end of Wednesday to give President Reuven Rivlin the final results.

The latest results gave Blue and White 33 seats to Likud’s 32. Third was the Joint List alliance of Arab-majority parties at 13, followed by the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas with nine and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu with eight seats.

Rounding out the list were United Torah Judaism and Yamina with seven seats, Labor-Gesher with six and the Democratic Camp with five.

The center-left bloc, including the predominantly Arab Joint List — which has never been a member of the government — has increased its power to 57 seats, with the right-wing and religious bloc at 55. Neither has the 61-seat majority necessary to form a coalition, leaving Yisrael Beytenu in the kingmaker position.

Rivlin has encouraged Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to reach a unity government and they have begun talks.