LISTEN: Tablet’s Yair Rosenberg talks anti-Semitism during coronavirus crisis

Tablet Senior Writer Yair Rosenberg joins the People of the Pod to discuss the United States government’s response to the growing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis — and the release of his new Shabbat music album.

People of the Pod is a co-production of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and The Times of Israel.

One of the issues Rosenberg covers at Tablet is anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories involving Jews. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus crisis has launched a whirlpool of Jew hatred and there are at least two types of conspiracy theorists that have raised their profiles during the spread of the virus, he said.

“There are people out there in the conspiracy theorist swamps who are talking about this being some kind of Mossad thing, or Israel-operative thing,” Rosenberg said. And there’s the other type of theorist “who just celebrates when Jews die from it, under the cover that anti-Zionism makes it okay to celebrate when random people die.” Many of these people, he said, tweeted horrific things after Israel’s first victim, Holocaust survivor Aryeh Stern, passed away.

But in addition to his work as a journalist and speaker, for the past five years Rosenberg has been composing and recording Jewish music. It’s a way of reconnecting to his roots — his grandfather was also a musician, saved during the Holocaust when taking refuge in Shanghai — as well as carrying the torch forward.

During a fellowship year in Israel, Rosenberg began exploring and recording melodies that had been floating in his head. He took that learning experience back home to New York and this recently released, wide-ranging album of Shabbat songs is the result.

Listeners can hear his setting of “Lecha Dodi,” which he composed in an easy-to-learn Irish folk style while in Israel. “The goal is to enhance people’s Jewish lives and their Shabbatot,” said Rosenberg, so he invites listeners to sing along.

Then, The Times of Israel Senior Analyst Haviv Rettig Gur joins us to break down the ongoing political drama in Israel and the chances that Israelis may finally get a new government.

When this interview was recorded on Thursday, the focus of Israeli politics was still on the role of Knesset Speaker, then filled by Yuli Edelstein. About an hour after the conversation, everything changed on the political map when Hosen Yisrael head Benny Gantz split from the Blue and White party and joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a national unity party.

Rettig Gur explores Edelstein’s background as a Prisoner of Zion, and explains his current views. “He really represents that dignity in government,” he said, which makes the convoluted power struggle he engaged in with the Supreme Court all the more puzzling. Hear Rettig Gur try to make sense of it.

