Rebuffing Biden, full cabinet rejects Palestinian state recognition as ‘prize for terror’

Israel to summon Brazil’s envoy for reprimand after president compares Gaza war to Holocaust
Brazil’s ambassador will be called for a reprimand tomorrow, Foreign Minister Israel Katz announces, after the country’s leader compared Israel’s war on Hamas to Hitler’s Holocaust against the Jews.
“The words of the president of Brazil are shameful and serious,” tweets Katz. “No one will harm Israel’s right to defend itself. I have ordered the people of my office to summon the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand call tomorrow.”
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said earlier today at the African Union summit that “what’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”
Border Police officer discovered shot dead on side of highway
A Border Police officer was found shot dead on the side of the road this morning, police say in a statement.
The officer is named as First Sgt. Or Ohad, 33, from Hadera, a married father of two.
According to police, he was found shot dead on the side of Route 6 in the south on his way to work. He joined the Border Police in 2010 during his mandatory military service, and stayed on as a career officer in 2013, police said.
Police did not provide any further details about the circumstances of his death or any investigation into the incident.
Missile from Lebanon hits northern town of Shtula, says IDF
An anti-tank guided missile fired from Lebanon a short while ago struck the entrance to the northern community of Shtula, the IDF says.
There are no physical injuries, but two people are being treated at the scene for acute anxiety.
The IDF says it is responding with artillery shelling at the source of the fire.
Earlier, one rocket fired from Lebanon struck an open area near Yiftah, causing no damage or injuries.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the earlier attack, saying it targeted an IDF position.
Brazil’s Lula: Israel committing genocide in Gaza, same as Holocaust
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says Israel is committing “genocide” against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, saying it is the same as the Holocaust.
“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip isn’t a war, it’s a genocide,” Lula tells reporters in Addis Ababa where he is attending an African Union summit.
“It’s not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” added the veteran leftist.
“What’s happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn’t happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” he adds.
Lula also says nobody should assume Russian President Vladimir Putin had anything to do with the death of prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, after he died of “sudden death syndrome.”
“A citizen died in prison. I don’t know if he was ill or had any issues,” Lula says. “To make an accusation is to trivialize. I hope that a coroner will provide an explanation for why the individual died, that’s all.”
Little support for US Palestinian statehood plan voiced outside government
Labor MK Gilad Kariv is one of the few politicians to publicly slam the government for its declaration rejecting a reported US proposal for a Palestinian state, reflecting a general lack of Israeli buy-in for the plan setting a timeline on the creation of a Palestinian state.
Kariv doesn’t exactly back the US plan with gusto either, but rather goes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for rejecting the wrong thing, in Kariv’s opinion.
“When will the government reject the messed-up ideas from [Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich, and not an international initiative backed by the US, the West and moderate Arab states?” he tweets.
“There’s only one thing Netanyahu does not reject, political campaigns,” he adds.
Also speaking out against the government for rejecting the plan are former MKs from Meretz, though they are currently not in the Knesset.
“The American plan is a gift that any sane government would adopt,” former party head Nitzan Horowitz tweets.
Gantz: No peace via one-sided moves, Rafah invasion by Ramadan if hostages not home
While Israel recognizes that victory will come through cooperation with US President Joe Biden and other international leaders, it also rejects “one-sided actions,” Minister Benny Gantz declares following the cabinet’s unanimous approval of a declaration rejecting pressure to push Palestinian statehood.
Gantz also threatens that Israel will invade Rafah if hostages are not freed in the next several weeks.
“When we say ‘Together we will win’ – we mean also together with our American partners – Republicans and Democrats alike,” Gantz tells a gathering of American Jewish leaders in Jerusalem.
“This victory goes hand in hand with our will to expand the circle of peace and form a united regional axis facing Iran. For that reason, the normalization process with Saudi Arabia is an important endeavor we must pursue – and I am personally working toward it,” he states.
But he adds that “after October 7, the pathway to regional stability and peace is not through one-sided actions like recognition of a Palestinian state.”
“It is through facilitating long-term processes that will consolidate a regional architecture facing the Iranian axis of terror, and by advancing international arrangements that will improve the lives of people throughout the region and promote stability and peace,” he says.
He says an invasion of Rafah will occur in coordination with “our American and Egyptian partners to minimize civilian casualties,” but indicates the offensive can be avoided if the hostages are freed.
“The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know – if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will be extended to the Rafah area,” Gantz says, setting a deadline around March 10.
Earlier, the cabinet approved a statement rejecting “international diktats” seeking to push Palestinian statehood, which it described as a “massive, unprecedented prize for terror” that would prevent any future peace deal.
The decision reflected statements made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference last night, in the wake of a Washington Post report that said the US and several Arab partners were preparing a detailed plan for a comprehensive peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians that includes a “firm timeline” for a Palestinian state.
Border officer seriously wounded in Tulkarem clash, wanted suspect killed
A Border Police officer was seriously wounded during clashes with Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Tulkarem this morning, during which a wanted terror suspect was killed.
Undercover Border Police officers had entered Tulkarem to detain Ahmad Awfi, who the IDF, Shin Bet, and police say was wanted for his involvement in several shooting attacks at troops and Israeli settlements, as well as the execution of two Palestinians accused of spying for Israel.
A joint statement says the officers and IDF troops encircled the building where Awfi was holed up, and applied a tactic known as “pressure cooker” that involves escalating the volume of fire directed at a building to force suspects to come out.
A gun battle ensued and Awfi was killed and his weapon was seized, the statement says.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirms Awfi’s death as well as that of a second man, 19, apparently involved in clashes with troops.
The IDF says troops opened fire at other Palestinian gunmen who were shooting and hurling explosive devices at them.
One Border Police officer was seriously wounded in the clashes.
In a separate raid on the outskirts of Ramallah, the IDF says troops detained a senior Hamas operative.
Since October 7, troops have arrested more than 3,100 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank, including more than 1,350 affiliated with Hamas.
EU foreign minister: West Bank about to boil over
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the situation in the West Bank is on the cusp of an “explosion.”
“The West Bank is the real obstacle for the two-state solution,” Borrell says at the Munich Security Conference.
“The West Bank is at boiling… we could be on the eve of a greater explosion,” he says.
Netanyahu, US envoy Lew to address Jewish leaders in Jerusalem tonight
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations annual mission in Jerusalem at 8 p.m. local time, event organizers announce.
The speech, following US Ambassador Jack Lew, comes against the backdrop of sparring between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden over a Palestinian state and a potential IDF operation in Rafah.
The speech will take place at the Museum of Tolerance, which has yet to open as a museum, but does host events.
Palestinian reported killed during IDF raid in Tulkarem
The Palestinian Authority health ministry in the West Bank says a 19-year-old man was killed by Israeli troops during a raid in a Tulkarem refugee camp.
The man is named as Nabil Atta Muhammad Amer. Two others are reported injured by Israeli fire.
The shootings came amid violent confrontations with the troops, official Palestinian news outlet Wafa reports.
There is no comment from Israeli authorities.
