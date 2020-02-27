1 killed in Israeli drone strike near Quneitra — Syrian state TV

FRANKFURT, Germany — Eight MPs from Germany’s radical-left Left party say they’ve filed a criminal complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers, accusing them of complicity in the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Their complaint relates to the US Air Force’s massive Ramstein base in western Germany, believed to host a satellite relay station used to control American drones in the skies over Africa and the Middle East.

“The control signals for the drone attack (that killed Soleimani) can only have been transmitted via a satellite relay station on German territory, the US airbase in Ramstein,” Left party MP Alexander Neu says in a statement.

A copy of the criminal complaint Neu posted to his website targets Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and “other members of the federal government.”

The Left accuses Merkel and her ministers of “abetting through negligence” Soleimani’s killing.

“We cannot continue to accept that the federal government itself breaks international law by enabling and supporting the illegal US drone war,” Neu says.

