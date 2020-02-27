Health Ministry publishes details of flight that Israeli with COVID-19 was on

The Health Ministry issues details about the flight from Italy that was carrying an Israeli man who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The plane, El Al flight LY 382 from Milan, touched down at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport, the ministry says.

“Anyone who was on this flight must immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days from the date of the landing and report this on the Health Ministry website,” a ministry statement says.

The announcement comes as the Israeli man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he will be quarantined.