Prosecutors announce charges against additional suspects in submarines graft case

The State Attorney’s Office announces charges against two more suspects in the so-called submarines probe into alleged corruption in the purchase of naval vessels from German shipbuilder ‎Thyssenkrupp.

Avriel Bar-Yosef, former deputy national security adviser, will face charges of requesting a bribe, taking a bribe, fraud and breach of trust in Case 3000.

Bar-Yosef was tapped by Prime Minister Netanyahu in 2016 to serve as national security adviser, but later withdrew his candidacy amid conflict of interest claims.

Shay Brosh, a former commander of the Israel Navy’s commando unit, will be charged with requesting a bribe, taking a bribe, tax offenses and money laundering.

The charges against the two are pending a hearing.

Prosecutors announced an initial round of charges in December against suspects in the case, among them former defense officials and close associates of Netanyahu.

The case has been described by some as the biggest graft scandal in Israel’s history.