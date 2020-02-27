The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Iran VP reportedly tests positive for coronavirus
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A state-owned newspaper in Iran says Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic and a spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has the new coronavirus.
The report comes from the English-language IRAN daily newspaper via its Twitter account.
Ebtekar was known during the hostage crisis as “Mary.”
The report comes as other top officials in Iran’s Shiite theocracy have caught the virus.
— AP
Education Ministry halts all school trips abroad over coronavirus fears
The Education Ministry announces the cancellation of all school trips abroad until further notice due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Prosecutors announce charges against additional suspects in submarines graft case
The State Attorney’s Office announces charges against two more suspects in the so-called submarines probe into alleged corruption in the purchase of naval vessels from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp.
Avriel Bar-Yosef, former deputy national security adviser, will face charges of requesting a bribe, taking a bribe, fraud and breach of trust in Case 3000.
Bar-Yosef was tapped by Prime Minister Netanyahu in 2016 to serve as national security adviser, but later withdrew his candidacy amid conflict of interest claims.
Shay Brosh, a former commander of the Israel Navy’s commando unit, will be charged with requesting a bribe, taking a bribe, tax offenses and money laundering.
The charges against the two are pending a hearing.
Prosecutors announced an initial round of charges in December against suspects in the case, among them former defense officials and close associates of Netanyahu.
The case has been described by some as the biggest graft scandal in Israel’s history.
Health Ministry publishes details of flight that Israeli with COVID-19 was on
The Health Ministry issues details about the flight from Italy that was carrying an Israeli man who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The plane, El Al flight LY 382 from Milan, touched down at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday at Ben Gurion Airport, the ministry says.
“Anyone who was on this flight must immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days from the date of the landing and report this on the Health Ministry website,” a ministry statement says.
The announcement comes as the Israeli man is brought to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where he will be quarantined.
Target of alleged Israeli strike in Syria said to be suspected terror operative
Quoting Syrian reports, Hebrew media names the person killed in an alleged Israeli drone strike in Syria as Imad Tawil.
According to Channel 13, Tawil was involved in setting up a Hezbollah terror network that could be used to launch attacks along the border.
דיווח בסוריה: ההרוג בתקיפת המכונית כתוצאה מירי של מל"ט ישראלי, כך לפי פרסומים בתקשורת הסורית, הוא עימאד טוויל. ככל הנראה, טוויל עסק בהקמת תשתית טרור שנועדה לבצע פיגועים בגבול @OrHeller pic.twitter.com/s4R2YJjRKX
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 27, 2020
Far-left German MPs accuse Merkel of ‘abetting’ Soleimani killing
FRANKFURT, Germany — Eight MPs from Germany’s radical-left Left party say they’ve filed a criminal complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers, accusing them of complicity in the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Their complaint relates to the US Air Force’s massive Ramstein base in western Germany, believed to host a satellite relay station used to control American drones in the skies over Africa and the Middle East.
“The control signals for the drone attack (that killed Soleimani) can only have been transmitted via a satellite relay station on German territory, the US airbase in Ramstein,” Left party MP Alexander Neu says in a statement.
A copy of the criminal complaint Neu posted to his website targets Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and “other members of the federal government.”
The Left accuses Merkel and her ministers of “abetting through negligence” Soleimani’s killing.
“We cannot continue to accept that the federal government itself breaks international law by enabling and supporting the illegal US drone war,” Neu says.
— AFP
Israel denounces anti-Semitic routine at Spanish Carnival
MADRID — Israel’s ambassador to Spain has denounced a Carnival parade routine in a small town that featured men and women dressed up like Jewish Holocaust victims and Nazi soldiers.
Rodica Radian-Gordon says in a tweet that the performance was “a detestable banalization of the Holocaust,” an “affront to the victims” and “an intolerable manifestation of anti-Semitism.”
The offensive costumes were worn at a Carnival in Campo de Criptana, a central Spanish town of 13,000. Several women wore costumes depicting concentration camp victims carrying Israeli flags and men wearing replicas of the uniforms of SS officers from the German army. They paraded and danced to loud dance music emitted from a float that carried two towers that resembled smokestacks.
Spain’s minister of foreign affairs, Arancha González Laya, also said on Twitter that she was “horrified by the performance.”
After contacting the organizers, she said they have apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain.
The troupe, known as Asociación Cultural El Chaparral, has apologized and said it won’t be repeating its performance.
— AP
1 killed in Israeli drone strike near Quneitra — Syrian state TV
Syrian state television reports that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Quneitra area of the Golan Heights.
“A civilian was martyred when his car was targeted by a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy south of Hader,” according to a tweet from SANA.
