Iran VP reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A state-owned newspaper in Iran says Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic and a spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has the new coronavirus.

The report comes from the English-language IRAN daily newspaper via its Twitter account.

Ebtekar was known during the hostage crisis as “Mary.”

The report comes as other top officials in Iran’s Shiite theocracy have caught the virus.

— AP