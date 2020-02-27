The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Far-left German MPs accuse Merkel of ‘abetting’ Soleimani killing
FRANKFURT, Germany — Eight MPs from Germany’s radical-left Left party say they’ve filed a criminal complaint against German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers, accusing them of complicity in the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
Their complaint relates to the US Air Force’s massive Ramstein base in western Germany, believed to host a satellite relay station used to control American drones in the skies over Africa and the Middle East.
“The control signals for the drone attack (that killed Soleimani) can only have been transmitted via a satellite relay station on German territory, the US airbase in Ramstein,” Left party MP Alexander Neu says in a statement.
A copy of the criminal complaint Neu posted to his website targets Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and “other members of the federal government.”
The Left accuses Merkel and her ministers of “abetting through negligence” Soleimani’s killing.
“We cannot continue to accept that the federal government itself breaks international law by enabling and supporting the illegal US drone war,” Neu says.
— AFP
Israel denounces anti-Semitic routine at Spanish Carnival
MADRID — Israel’s ambassador to Spain has denounced a Carnival parade routine in a small town that featured men and women dressed up like Jewish Holocaust victims and Nazi soldiers.
Rodica Radian-Gordon says in a tweet that the performance was “a detestable banalization of the Holocaust,” an “affront to the victims” and “an intolerable manifestation of anti-Semitism.”
The offensive costumes were worn at a Carnival in Campo de Criptana, a central Spanish town of 13,000. Several women wore costumes depicting concentration camp victims carrying Israeli flags and men wearing replicas of the uniforms of SS officers from the German army. They paraded and danced to loud dance music emitted from a float that carried two towers that resembled smokestacks.
Spain’s minister of foreign affairs, Arancha González Laya, also said on Twitter that she was “horrified by the performance.”
After contacting the organizers, she said they have apologized to the Federation of Jewish Communities in Spain.
The troupe, known as Asociación Cultural El Chaparral, has apologized and said it won’t be repeating its performance.
— AP
1 killed in Israeli drone strike near Quneitra — Syrian state TV
Syrian state television reports that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Quneitra area of the Golan Heights.
“A civilian was martyred when his car was targeted by a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy south of Hader,” according to a tweet from SANA.
