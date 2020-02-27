Israel advances plans for nearly 1,800 new settlement homes

The Defense Ministry body responsible for authorizing settlement construction green-lights plans for nearly 1,800 Israeli homes in the West Bank.

Of the 1,739 homes advanced by the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee, 1,036 clear an early planning stage known as “deposit,” while 703 homes receive final approval for construction throughout the West Bank.

Today’s session came less than two months after the last one, marking an increase in the frequency of the committee’s meetings, which according to unofficial rules instituted upon US President Donald Trump’s 2017 entry into the White House, have only taken place four times a year.

Shabtay Bendet from the Peace Now settlement watchdog refrains from concluding that the more frequent meetings marked a change in Israeli policy, but speculates they more likely have to do with the Netanyahu government’s efforts to cater to right-wing voters, particularly those in the settlements, ahead of next week’s election.

— Jacob Magid