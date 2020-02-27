Anyone who was close to man found to have virus ordered to quarantine

The Health Ministry says anyone who was in proximity to an Israeli man who tested positive for the coronavirus after returning Sunday from Italy must go into home quarantine.

The man flew to Milan on El Al flight LY 381 on February 21 at 6 a.m., the ministry says. After returning to the country, he frequented the “Red Pirate” store in Or Yehuda on Monday between 9 and 10 a.m.

“Anyone on the above-mentioned flight and also in the store ‘Red Pirate’ in Or Yehuda at the specific hour noted must immediately enter into home quarantine for 14 days and report this on the website of the Health Ministry,” a ministry statement says.

Most of those exposed to the infected man have been located, the ministry adds.