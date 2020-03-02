The Times of Israel is liveblogging Israel’s election day and other Monday events as they happen.
1,630 quarantined individuals cast ballots at special polling stations by 2 p.m.
As of 2 p.m. some 1,630 voters have cast ballots at special polling stations for those under home quarantine for fear of exposure to the coronavirus, Channel 12 reports.
Hundreds of people are said to be waiting in line at such locations, apparently due to the slow voting process that involves the use of disinfectants and various safety procedures.
Russian FM meets Hamas leader Haniyeh in Moscow
A Hamas delegation is in Moscow, with the terror group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Hamas says the two sides are discussing intra-Palestinian reconciliation, the US peace plan, and bilateral relations.
Hamas claims the dialogue saw “a convergence of visions and positions regarding these three issues.”
#صور | إسماعيل هنية وأعضاء من المكتب السياسي لحماس يجتمعون مع وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف في موسكو لبحث "صفقة القرن" والمصالحة والعلاقات الثنائية. pic.twitter.com/fBaIqLvq1y
— شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) March 2, 2020
Syrian media: Israeli strike earlier destroyed car of militia loyal to regime
Syrian media reports that the car hit in an IDF strike near the border in the Golan Heights earlier belonged to a militia loyal to the Syrian regime.
It says the vehicle was completely destroyed and burned. It is not clear how many occupants were in it at the time.
Otzma Yehudit accuses Likud of sending fake texts claiming it has quit race
The far-right Otzma Yehudit party has submitted an urgent petition against the Likud party to the Central Elections Committee, accusing the prime minister’s party of sending millions of anonymous text messages to voters claiming his party had quit the race.
The messages are said to urge voters to vote for Likud instead.
Otzma Yehudit is not projected to win enough votes to enter the Knesset and right-wing leaders have urged voters not to cast ballots for it.
Update on the injured in bus accident in Ramat Gan
Three people were injured in the accident earlier when a bus hit a building in Ramat Gan.
A man, 35, was seriously hurt when he was trapped beneath the bus. A 25-year-old woman was moderately injured. The bus driver was lightly hurt.
All were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police investigators were at the scene to ascertain the cause of the crash.
Bennett on strike in Syria: We will cut off the hands of the enemy
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett comments on the strike in Syria.
“Even on election day our enemies try to harm us,” he says. “This day too, as on every day, we will cut off the hands of the enemy and not allow them to hinder our daily lives.”
Voter participation at noon is at 27.6%, highest since 1999
The Central Elections Committee says 27.6 percent of registered voters cast their ballots by noon.
That is the highest figure for this hour since 1999.
In April 24.8% had voted by 12 p.m., and in September 26.8%.
A handy chart of participation figures since 1973 can be found here, on the CEC website.
CEC director general Orly Adas says 6,453,255 Israelis have the right to vote, up around 1% since the last election (some 60,000 people).
IDF strikes car in Syria, says it responded to attempted sniping attack
The IDF says it carried out a strike in Syria near the border with Israel in the Quneitra region, citing an attempt to carry out a sniping attack.
“A short time ago an IDF force identified an attempt at a sniping attack in the northern Golan Heights,” the military says. “The force attacked the vehicle involved in the attempted attack.”
No immediate word on casualties in the strike.
Fears of trapped victims after bus hits building in Ramat Gan, wall collapses
A bus hits a building in Ramat Gan, causing part of a wall to collapse and reportedly trapping one or more people underneath.
Emergency teams are at the scene.
More as it comes.
Lapid asks little girl who she’ll vote for: ‘Bibi,’ she answers
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid gets an unwelcome surprise when he jocularly asks a young girl who she will be voting for in the election.
“For Bibi,” the girl says to laughter from those around the pair.
Lapid takes it in stride, though. “Oy, for Bibi!” he laments.
לפיד בקמפיין לביבי pic.twitter.com/GOEH5xUDQk
— בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) March 2, 2020
The video is now making the rounds on social media. Better luck next time.
Election Committee petitioned to stop Shas’s distribution of charms to voters
Labor-Gesher-Meretz petitions the Central Elections Committee to issue a temporary injunction against the Shas party for distributing charms and boxes of candles to voters at polling stations with the promise that they will protect the recipients from the coronavirus.
It asks that a significant fine be slapped on the party, given that it made similar (though virus-free) gestures during the last two elections and was given injunctions on both.
During April’s election, the ultra-Orthodox party also handed out boxes of candles adorned with a picture of the late Shas leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, as well as flyers promising that those who brought an additional voter to the polling booths would be honored with a letter in a Torah scroll to be deposited at the Western Wall.
— Sue Surkes
Member of council that advises Iran’s Khamenei dies of virus, 66 dead in country
A member of a council that advises Iran’s supreme leader has died after falling sick from the new coronavirus, state radio reports, becoming the first top official to succumb to the illness that is affecting members of the Islamic Republic’s leadership.
Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi died at a north Tehran hospital of the virus, state radio says. He was 71. The council advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as settles disputes between the top cleric and parliament.
Iran says there are 66 dead amid 1,501 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic. Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.
— AP
Election officials say polling inspectors up from 3,000 in September to 5,000
The Central Election Committee says the number of inspectors at polling stations has gone up from 3,000 in the September elections to 5,000 today.
Each inspector is responsible for two to four polling stations during the day, and will be assigned to one polling station during the evening, where he or she will film the entire proceedings. The CEC emphasizes that these inspectors are the only ones permitted to film in polling stations, and that anyone else doing so will be committing a criminal offense.
— Sue Surkes
Some 14.5% of voters cast votes by 10 a.m., in slight drop from September
The Central Elections Committee’s director general Orly Adas reports that 14.5 percent of eligible voters have cast their ballots by 10 a.m. — half a percentage point down on that same time during the last election in September, but “much better than we expected.”
She says that several rumors stating that Itamar Ben Gvir’s extreme right-wing party, Otzma Yehudit, has pulled out of the election are untrue.
With Israel one of the only nations so far (following Iran and Slovakia) to hold elections during the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s specially adapted polling stations for citizens in quarantine are attracting international attention, according to Adas.
She says crowds are building up at these special polling stations, partly because it takes longer to process each voter, ensuring that sterile conditions are maintained.
Netanyahu says Israelis can go to the polls without fear of coronavirus
Voting in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges the public to go to the polls, saying there is no fear of contracting coronavirus.
“I urge the citizens of Israel to go vote. This is a great democratic right and we should be proud of it,” Netanyahu says.
“We have done everything we can against the coronavirus. Everything is under control and we have taken every possible measure. Don’t believe fake news, you can vote with determination and confidence.”
Lapid: Today is a choice between unity and hate
Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid, voting in Tel Aviv, says: “I didn’t go to vote for a party today, I went to vote for what kind of country we will have here tomorrow.
“Will we have a country that’s good and fair and respectful and unifying or a country of division and hate?”
Election Committee shoots down limousine ride offer for Likud voters in Eilat
Some entrepreneurial Likud supporters in Eilat have been offering to pick up party voters in a limousine to take them to polling stations in the city “in style,” while providing them light refreshments on the way.
Yisrael Beytenu is having none of it, petitioning the Central Elections Committee against the ad.
The CEC rules that the offer constitutes election bribery and orders the two individuals behind the ad to take it down immediately. It accepts the Likud party’s stance that the offer was not connected to the party.
— with Sue Surkes
More from Rivlin on the futility of a third national vote
The president says Israelis “don’t deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us.”
He adds: “I ask you to go and vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard.”
Joint List’s Tibi: Today we’ll make history and win at least 15 seats
Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi votes in his hometown Taibe alongside his mother, brother and two daughters.
“Today, we will make history. We are going to realize an unprecedented achievement — at least 15 seats,” he tells reporters before casting his ballot.
Though he is not the leader of the predominantly Arab list, Tibi has been demonized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout the campaign as its face, with the slogan “It’s either Bibi or Tibi.”
Rivlin says he’s deeply ashamed to be voting a third time: ‘We don’t deserve this’
Voting in Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem neighborhood, President Reuven Rivlin is far from celebratory, saying he is ashamed to be voting for a third time in less than a year.
“This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don’t feel celebratory,” he states. “I only feel a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens.
“We simply don’t deserve this. We don’t deserve another horrible election campaign that descends into filth, like the one that ends today.”
Israelis under home quarantine for coronavirus cast votes at special locations
Voting begins at 16 special polling stations across the country for 5,630 Israelis under quarantine due to concerns of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
The temporary polling stations, made up of two small tents with an adjoining window, are staffed by Magen David Adom paramedics wearing protective gear. Voters are each given a pack with a mask and gloves which they must put on after applying anti-bacterial gel.
The votes, which are placed in a specially lined ballot box, will be sent to the Central Elections Committee after voting ends, where they will counted by staff also wearing protective gear.
At one of the special polling stations just outside the city of Modiin, some 30 people were lining up to vote, with the process for each voter taking around 5-10 minutes each.
“It feels hysterical. It feels over the top. But we will respect it,” says Yishai Akker from nearby the city of Givat Shmuel who returned last week from a family skiing trip to Italy. Asked if he was worried about contracting the virus from other voters, Akker, first in the queue, says, “That’s why we wanted to be first. So that we wouldn’t be in contact with others or materials touched by others.
“But,” he adds, “we didn’t want to give up on the right.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Shas activists offer voters charms against coronavirus at polling stations
Shas activists are distributing kameas, or charms, offering divine protection against the coronavirus at polling stations in Jerusalem.
At one station in the Talpiot neighborhood, a police officer tells voters that there is nothing illegal about this, since other parties are giving out fliers and this is no different.
On Army Radio on Sunday evening, Shas leader Aryeh Deri was asked about the legality of the kameas, and claimed that everything Shas was doing to encourage voters had been checked and approved by legal authorities.
Voting in his hometown, Gantz says hopes for ‘process of healing’ to begin
Voting in his hometown of Rosh Ha’ayin, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz says he hopes for a “process of healing” to begin following today’s national vote.
“The last few days we have all been exposed to lies, recordings and a system that tries to pit us against each other,” he says.
“Hopefully on this day we will begin the process of healing and begin living together with each other. I urge everyone to go vote. Do not be drawn after lies.”
— Raoul Wootliff
comments